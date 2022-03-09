Two suspects in Valentine’s Day robbery behind bars

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Two suspects in a Valentine’s Day robbery in Oxford are behind bars.

Oxford Police were called to an armed robbery in progress on Oxford Way in the early morning hours of February 14th.

When they got there, the suspects had already gotten away.

The victim was able to give them information about what was stolen and who the suspects were.

Investigators got warrants for Deasia Birdsong and Jasper Dewarrean Jenkins, both of Memphis.

U.S. Marshals arrested Birdsong and Jenkins in Memphis on February 25th.

Birdsong is charged with Conspiracy and Armed Robbery – Jenkins is charged with House Burglary, Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, and Possession of a weapon by a felon.

Jenkins bond is set at 125 thousand dollars.

Bond for Birdsong is set at $75,000.