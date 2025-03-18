Two suspects wanted for shoplifting liquor in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who upgraded their weekend without paying for it.

On March 15, an individual allegedly stole five bottles of Patron Tequila from Frank’s Package Store in West Point.

Investigator William Knowles with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department tells WCBI the suspect stood near the front of the store posing as a customer.

When an employee went to get a box for the suspect to carry all of the liquor in, the man walked out of the store without paying.

The first suspect is described as a heavier-set black male with a beard. He was wearing a gray hat and black sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a lean black male with a mustache. He was wearing a black quarter-zip and jeans.

