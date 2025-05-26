Two suspects wanted for theft at a Walmart in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department and Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help to find 2 people wanted for theft.

The two people on your screen are believed to have taken merchandise from the West Point Walmart without paying for it.

Security cameras captured these images of the suspects.

If you recognize them or have any information on this case, call the West Point Police Department or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers.

Information leading to an arrest in this case could lead to a cash reward.

