Two suspects wanted in connection to stolen generator

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – The West Point Police Department needs your help locating the two suspects accused of stealing a generator from Adventure ATV.

In photos posted to the WPD’s Facebook, you can see two men walking around the store– one of them carrying the generator through the parking lot.

The incident happened on May 7.

The two men left in a black car seen in the surveillance footage.

It’s unclear what direction the car left in.

If you can identify any of the men in these photos, please call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the West Point Police Department.