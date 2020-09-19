Two suspects wanted in Verona homicide

Verona Police Chief Marsenio Nunn says Roy Miller III and Andrego Gaston are wanted in connection to the deaths of Thomas Tre Guido and Harvey Lee Russell Jr.

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- New information on an altercation in Verona yesterday that left two people dead. One of them an innocent bystander.

Police have the names of two suspects and they need your help locating them.

Miller is already wanted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

If you see these men, please call 911 or the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.