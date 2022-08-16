Two teenagers are injured in a shooting at a Tupelo park
Police were called to a report of a shooting at Theron Nichols Park on Mitchell Road around 6:30 Monday evening.
Officers found one juvenile with gunshot wounds and another juvenile with a graze wound.
The more seriously injured teen was taken to North Mississippi Medical Center for treatment.
Police spotted a suspect vehicle at Gloster and Crossover a short time later.
They detained 2 persons of interest and recovered a weapon.
This incident is still under investigation.
If you know anything about this shooting, call Tupelo Police or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi.