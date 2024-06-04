Two teens arrested in connection with Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Louisville police made two more arrests in a shooting.

19-year-old Terence McNeal and 16-year-old Matthew Shumaker were both charged with aggravated assault.

The shooting happened on Fox Street back on May 24.

One person was injured.

16-year-old Teriyon McNeal was also charged with aggravated assault in the case.

Shumaker and the younger McNeal are both being charged as adults.

Bond for all three suspects was set at $75,000 each.

