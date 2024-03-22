Two teens charged with shooting into vehicle with people inside

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two teenagers were charged with shooting into a vehicle and there were people in the car at the time.

The shooting happened in Winston County early in the morning on March 20.

Three people were sitting in a car just off of Blaine Road, listening to music.

That’s when Sheriff Mike Perkins said the two suspects parked their car down the road, then walked up behind the vehicle and fired round after round into the car.

16-year-old Ladarious Malik Griffin was arrested for three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Shy Pittman has also been charged with attempted murder.

Bond for both suspects has been set at $150,000.

Perkins said only one person in the vehicle was hit by a bullet.

The victim was grazed in the neck and back.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Winston County Sheriff’s Department.

