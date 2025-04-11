Two teens facing felony drug charges in Winona
WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday, April 10, Winona police officers pulled over a GMC Yukon for equipment violations on Highway 51 near the Highway 82 overpass.
Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found drugs and a gun.
They arrested 18-year-old Gabrielle Keeler of Duck Hill and 18-year-old Tylandis Newman of Winona.
Keeler is charged with Felony Possession of Fentanyl and a Felony Weapons Enhancement, along with misdemeanor traffic violations.
Newman faces one charge of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.
The bond has not been set.