Two teens facing felony drug charges in Winona

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Thursday, April 10, Winona police officers pulled over a GMC Yukon for equipment violations on Highway 51 near the Highway 82 overpass.

Officers searched the vehicle and reportedly found drugs and a gun.

They arrested 18-year-old Gabrielle Keeler of Duck Hill and 18-year-old Tylandis Newman of Winona.

Keeler is charged with Felony Possession of Fentanyl and a Felony Weapons Enhancement, along with misdemeanor traffic violations.

Newman faces one charge of Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The bond has not been set.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.