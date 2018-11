LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two tornado sirens in Lowndes County are not working due to technical problems.

The sirens are located on New Hope Stadium Road and Satellite 5 on Robinson Road.

They cannot be fixed in time for Monday night’s potential threat of severe weather and won’t activate if severe weather does hit in the area.

Lawrence stresses for people in those areas to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.