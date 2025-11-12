Two trauma nurses recognized by MTCSF Representatives

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi only has one Level One Trauma Center. That means severely injured patients often have to travel hours to receive specialized care.

Getting those patients stabilized to make that trip usually falls on the staff at local hospitals, like Winston Medical Center.

Winston is one of 65 Level 4 trauma centers in the state. In fact, Level 4 centers see the most patients.

Today, nurses Ashlee Cravens and Amanda Presley were recognized by Representatives from the Mississippi Trauma Care System Foundation, who presented them with the Mississippi Trauma RN Pin.

The award is given to nurses who are recognized by their co-workers and administrators as leaders in trauma nursing.

The director of the foundation says every hospital plays a role in trauma care.

“Every facility is part of the trauma system. Without our small hospitals, we would be at an impasse with healthcare provided to all our people in the state and even visitors coming through,” said Director Matt Edwards.

“If it weren’t for rural hospitals, people would not make it! Because, as you know, our only Level 1 is an hour and a half from here. Golden Triangle is our closest cath lab. OCH has some surgical services, but for Level 1 trauma, you’re going to go 90 miles, whether it be by ground or by air, and so you have to have stabilization,” said Trauma Program Manager, Ashlee Cravens.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson is the only Level One trauma center in Mississippi.

