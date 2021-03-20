Two Tupelo officers are back on duty following suspension

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- Two Tupelo officers are back on duty after being suspended following an incident at Barnes Crossing Mall.

On Tuesday, while responding to a shoplifting call, officers made contact with an African American male who was walking outside the mall and matched the description of the suspect.

Wesley Wells claims he was wrongfully detained and harassed by the two officers.

Security footage later shows Wells was, in fact, not the suspect in the shoplifting video.

Tupelo Police tell WCBI they plan to release bodycam footage of the interaction on Monday.

Several officers reportedly called out of work due in protest against the suspension.

Mayor Jason Shelton declined to comment tonight. Jason Herring, attorney for the officers, will have a statement Monday.

This investigation is ongoing. We will have more details on this story as it becomes available.