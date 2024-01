Two vehicles hit fallen tree in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two vehicles slammed into a fallen tree in Lowndes County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the incident happened about 11:15 a.m. on January 10 on Highway 12.

No one was injured in the vehicles.

The highway was shut down for four hours while crews cleared the tree.

State troopers continued to investigate the accidents.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X