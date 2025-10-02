Two West Point brothers plead guilty in Clay Co. Circuit Court

Manslaughter Plea – Greyson Klutts

Accessory Plea – Jeremy Klutts, Jr.

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI)- Two West Point brothers have been sentenced for their roles in the death of Mikel Craven.

Greyson Klutts and Jeremy Klutts, Jr. entered guilty pleas in Clay County Circuit Court on Wednesday, October 1.

Greyson Klutts pleaded guilty to Manslaughter. Klutts was originally charged with Capital Murder in the case.

Judge Jay Howard sentenced him to 20 years in prison, with 10 suspended. He will also receive credit for time served, so he has approximately 7 years to serve..

Greyson Klutts has been in jail for just over three years, since his arrest in 2022.

He must also serve 5 years of Post-Release Supervision.

Jeremy Klutts, Junior, who was only 15 at the time of his arrest on Capital Murder charges, entered a guilty plea to one count of Accessory After the Fact to Murder.

Judge Howard sentenced him to 10 years in prison with all 10 suspended, and five years of probation.

One of the conditions of that probation is that he must serve one year in the Clay County Jail.

Emmerson Houston was found guilty of Capital Murder in the case this Summer and was sentenced to Life in Prison.

William Austin Hill pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 41 years in prison.

