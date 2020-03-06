Two West Point parks receive new equipment to help keep residents healthy

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Two parks in West Point received new equipment and it will help you stay in shape.

The outdoor exercise and stretching areas at Zuber and Marshall Parks were officially opened Friday morning.

- Advertisement -

Some West Point officers and firefighters tried out the new gear.

A grant from Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Mississippi Foundation paid for the equipment.

With this upgrade at the parks, the organization hoped more people will work out, while stepping up their game to live a healthy lifestyle.

“The foundation has a focus on building a healthy Mississippi, and we think it is important for Mississippians, like those in West Point, to get outdoors and exercise and begin to feel better and take accountability for their own health,” said Sheila Groga, with B.C. & B.S. Foundation.

The foundation’s Healthy Heroes Program targets students in grades K-5.

This year, police officers and firefighters will go to three schools in the area for the program.