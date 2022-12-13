Two women arrested accused of helping man hide from law enforcement

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two women are accused of helping a man hide from the law after a shooting and armed robbery.

Krystal Murphy and Jada Weeks are both charged with two counts of accessory after the fact of aggravated assault and armed robbery.

Prosecutors alleged the women helped Ian Bradford avoid arrest in October and November of 2021.

Bradford was wanted in connection with a shooting and armed robbery that happened on October 28, 2021, on County Lake Road.

No trial date has been set for Murphy or Weeks.

