Two women arrested after a robbery in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a call to help a victim in the hospital led to the arrest of the patient and another woman.

32-year-old Raven Porter and 40-year-old Zeporah Carr were both charged with robbery.

Columbus police said officers were called to the Baptist Golden Triangle this past weekend after Carr went there with injuries.

She told them that Tyrone Wilson assaulted her. After speaking with Wilson, it appeared something completely different had happened.

Investigators believe Porter and Carr assaulted Wilson, then took his wallet and cell phone. That is called a strong-arm robbery.

Wilson fought them off with a pair of large hand pliers, causing injuries to the women.

Porter and Carr remain in jail.

