TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Two women face a laundry list of charges in connection with an identity theft investigation in Tishomingo County.

Tishomingo County Investigators recovered multiple checks, credit cards, bank information, and mail at a camper home in the county that didn’t belong to the people living inside. They also reportedly found Methamphetamine.

Chrystal and Ashley McKinnon are now under arrest. Investigators say the camper was stolen in Eupora about a year ago.

The McKinnons face several charges, including Breaking and Entering, obtaining personal Identity Information, Forgery, and possession of stolen property. Bonds for both are set at $80,000.