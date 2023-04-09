Two women found dead in Monroe County have been identified

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI)- A Friday afternoon shooting leaves two women dead in Monroe County.

WCBI reported this on Friday, but now the names have been released.

24-year-old Jasmine Betts of Columbus and 25-year-old Drucilla Blevins of Hamilton both suffered gunshot wounds that lead to their deaths.

When emergency personnel made it to the scene they saw both of the women laying in the street.

Monroe County coroner Alan Gurley said at the time they feel sure no one else was involved and that it seemed that it was a domestic dispute..

Gurly says the bodies will be sent to Pear for an autopsy by the state medical examiner.