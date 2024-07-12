Two women found dead shocks neighbors in Winston County

When officers arrived, it was the worst possible outcome. Authorities found the bodies of Linda Daniels and Chancie Ware.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Bloody clothes and bed sheets inside a garbage can. That’s what Winston County Sheriff’s deputies found as they arrived at a home on Zion Ridge Road.

Sheriff Mike Perkins says a concerned neighbor was worried about the safety of the woman who lived there and asked them to check on her.

“We never expect anything like this to happen,” said neighbor Alvin Hoskin. “It was very shocking.”

Alvin Hoskin was certainly a concerned neighbor.

“I noticed her kids were trying to get in the house,” Hoskin said. “Let me see what’s going on and see if something is not right. I asked them if was everything okay and they were like no, please help me. I did what I was supposed to do, get them in the house, help them out. They just knew something wasn’t right for sure and they hadn’t been able to get in touch with their mom for a few days.”

Officials say they looked like they had been there a few days.

Investigators quickly identified Carlos Daniels as a person of interest, the son of one victim and the boyfriend of the other.

Daniels was later captured in Scott County after a traffic stop and arrested on warrants unrelated to the double homicide investigation.

Perkins says Daniels cut his ankle monitor off and had outstanding charges in Starkville.

He was then taken to Winston County, and he will later be charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Hoskin was a neighbor to one of the victims for around 7 years.

He says it was a heartbreaking sight to see.

“Ms. Daniels, well, I always called her ‘Peaches.’ Everybody knows her by peaches. Overall, she was a great person. It’s saddening. Nobody deserved it,” Hoskin said.

The cause of death and the motive have not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Daniels was also arrested last month after being accused of stealing a truck in Starkville.

