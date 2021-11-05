Two women have been arrested in connection to October homicide

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Oktibbeha County deputies arrested two women today in connection with late October homicide.

Portia Manning is charged with capital murder, carjacking, and aggravated assault.

Exzuctica Brownlee is charged with accessory after the fact of capital murder, carjacking, and aggravated assault.

They remain in the Oktibbeha County jail.

28-year-old Ti’Hyree Davis of Starkville was shot and killed on Kirk Cauldy Drive, inside the Highlands Plantation apartment complex, on October 20th.

A second victim was also shot during the incident but did not have life-threatening injures.

At the time, deputies were out on another call when they heard the gunshots and went to the area where the shooting happened.

Investigators say U.S. Marshals took the women into custody in southern Lowndes County, near Artesia.