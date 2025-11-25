Two women wanted after several Dollar General scams in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Several area Dollar Generals have been scammed, and now the Union County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who may be involved.

On November 23, the two suspects went into the Dollar General store in Ingomar and are accused of taking several items, including four $500 Visa Gift Cards. Once at the register, the subjects advised the cashier to ring it up as a “cash sale” because they were having issues with activating the cards. Once the cards were activated, the suspects left the store without paying for any of the items, which totaled up to be $2,300.

The suspects are facing Felony False Pretense and Grand Larceny charges.

A similar incident has happened in New Albany and Vardaman, and police feel they could be related.

If you have any information on the two suspects or any information in the case, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi or the Union County Sheriff’s Department.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.