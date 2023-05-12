Two women wanted in Eupora after car was damaged in argument
EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – Eupora police are looking for two women after a car was damaged during an argument.
Deajanai Evans and Qy’Dashya Hickey are wanted for questioning.
Police Chief Lawernce Caradine said there was a domestic argument.
Investigators believed when these ladies left the scene in a vehicle, a car was backed into and damaged.
Evans and Hickey could be in the Pontotoc or Oxford areas.
If you know where they are, call Eupora police.
