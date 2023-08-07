Two-year narcotics investigation leads to drug bust in Choctaw County

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year narcotics investigation resulted in a major drug bust in Choctaw County.

44-year-old Justin Brown was arrested at his home in Ackerman.

Investigators allegedly found a felony amount of methamphetamine, powder Cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, and marijuana.

Brown was charged with multiple felony drug charges along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

More state and federal charges were pending.

This investigation was conducted by the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

