Two-year narcotics investigation leads to drug bust in Choctaw County
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A two-year narcotics investigation resulted in a major drug bust in Choctaw County.
44-year-old Justin Brown was arrested at his home in Ackerman.
Investigators allegedly found a felony amount of methamphetamine, powder Cocaine, crack cocaine, hydrocodone, and marijuana.
Brown was charged with multiple felony drug charges along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
More state and federal charges were pending.
This investigation was conducted by the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.
