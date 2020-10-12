Tyler Murphy charged with two counts of burglary in Oxford

OXFORD, MISS. (WCBI) – Two folks in Oxford get a scary awakening after allegedly finding a man inside their homes.

Now, 19-year-old Tyler Murphy of Ridgeland is charged with two counts of burglary-home invasion.

Oxford police say officers were called to the 2700 block of South Lamar Boulevard about 6:30 Sunday morning about a man inside a home.

While looking for the suspect, a second call came from nearby about a man inside that caller’s house.

Investigators say Murphy matched the description given by the callers and was arrested after a short chase.

Murphy remains in jail.