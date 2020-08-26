A typical summer day for Wednesday as we continue to watch Laura

SUMMARY: A typical summer day is ahead for your Wednesday. All eyes continue on now Major Hurricane Laura and its landfall somewhere on the northern Gulf Coast by Thursday. Laura’s track and intensity will determine how we’ll be affected as it comes inland. We may experience some heavy rain and stormy weather late Thursday into Friday. Stay tuned to WCBI! Outside of Laura, the next week will be warm and humid with daily chances of rain and storms.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Laura is now a Category 3 Hurricane with winds at 115 mph. It’s forecast to continue strengthening and become a Major Category 4 Hurricane over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico before landfall somewhere along LA/TX coastline late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. We’ll need to watch this storm very closely as it may still give our area some issues late Thursday into Friday in the form of some locally heavy rain and perhaps a small risk for an isolated tornado.

WEDNESDAY: It will be hot and humid thanks to the tropical moisture continuing to come up from the Gulf. A mix of sun & clouds with scattered chance of showers or storms. Highs near 90 with SE winds 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. It will be warm and muggy with overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Laura could make landfall in SW Louisiana or far eastern Texas. Sun & clouds with a chance of passing showers and storms. Highs around 90 with heat indices near 100°. Winds SE 10-20 mph. The highest odds of severe storms look to stay west of I-55 but any shower will have to be watched since there will be some extra wind in the atmosphere due to Laura.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with showers and storms likely. Locally heavy rain is possible as the remnants of Laura swirl west of our area. A few strong to severe storms with an isolated tornado threat remain a possibility IF the remnant low of Laura is close enough. We’ll keep you updated. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEEKEND: Scattered rain and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows in the 70s.

