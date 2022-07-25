Typical summer days ahead, eyeing higher weekend rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Plenty of heat and humidity will continue this week. Watch for scattered, afternoon downpours each day as well.

MONDAY: Similar to Sunday, Monday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will range from 102-107°, and a heat advisory is in effect for most of northern and western MS. Several pop-up downpours are possible in the mid to late afternoon as well.

MID-WEEK: More of the same – highs in the 90s with isolated downpours each afternoon. Rain coverage may decrease somewhat Thursday as a stronger front focuses rain chances farther north.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: All signs continue to point to elevated rain chances each day thanks to a stalling front. This should translate to numerous showers and storms Friday and into the weekend. If things pan out just right, we should see some beneficial rain and potential drought relief as well.