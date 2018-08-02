Typical Summer Pattern Continues

TONIGHT: Isolated showers are possible during the evening but they’ll fade away. Look for variably cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Some patchy fog is possible, especially in areas that received rain.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s continue. There is a daily 30% chance of pop-up showers and storms but not everyone is guaranteed rain each day. Overnight lows should moderate back into the low 70s by the weekend.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY-TUESDAY: The rain chance dips a bit to about 20% as highs warm into the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: Odds of showers and storms go up as another area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere approaches. Temperatures may dip down into the low 90s or 80s due to the increased cloud cover.

Follow @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat