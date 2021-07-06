Typical summer pattern firmly in place

SUMMARY: Daily shower and storm chances and highs near 90 degrees have quickly returned to our region after a very nice holiday weekend. Rain chances will be quite high through Thursday, beginning to lessen Friday, with the weekend looking a bit drier. More widespread coverage of showers and storms looks to return next week. Temps will be in the mid to upper 80s through Thursday, with highs around 90 from Friday onward. We’re also tracking tropical storm Elsa. No impacts expected here, but Florida could be dealing with a land falling hurricane tomorrow afternoon.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will die down as we lose the heating of the day, but with high levels of moisture being pumped into the area off the gulf, a few scattered showers are possible all night. Lows near 70 under mostly cloudy skies.

- Advertisement -

WEDNESDAY: Widespread showers and storms are in the forecast for Wednesday, with many of us seeing multiple rounds of rain. Highs a bit cooler due to clouds and rain, in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms lessen in coverage, but we will still see scattered showers and storms through the night. Lows near 70 once again with partly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY: Slightly lower rain chances for Thursday, but still scattered to numerous showers and storms will dot the area on Thursday afternoon. Highs a bit warmer in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: With such high moisture levels, once again showers and storms continue throughout the night, albeit with much lower coverage. Lows once again near 70.

FRIDAY TO TUESDAY: Scattered showers and storms continue into Friday, but with lower chances and more sunshine across the area, highs near 90. Saturday is looking pretty dry, but we can never rule out a stray shower or storm in the afternoon. Partly cloudy skies and with highs in the low 90s. Isolated storms are in the forecast for Sunday, highs near 90 once again. As we start the new work week next week, scattered showers and storms will be a daily occurrence with highs staying near 90, and lows in the low 70s.

CONNECT WITH @WCBIWEATHER ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM