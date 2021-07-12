Typical summer weather sticking around

SUMMARY: We have been under the influence of a large area of low pressure to our Northwest for the past couple days, and its influence will continue to be felt through tomorrow. After that, it weakens and moves east, leaving us with a very typical summer pattern. Isolated storms through Friday, slightly higher coverage on Saturday, with more widespread coverage on Sunday. No extreme heat is on the horizon, but the start of next week could be a bit wetter than this week. Temps remain quite normal for this time of year, even a bit below average for some of us.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers and storms linger through the night due to the low pressure system to our west. Winds will continue to be breezy through the overnight hours, with mostly cloudy skies and a low of 69.

TUESDAY: Shower and storm chances remain high as we start Tuesday, and we could be waking up to wet weather. As the day goes on, rain chances will drop a bit into the afternoon and evening. Skies becoming partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered afternoon showers and storms quickly end as the sun sets. Partly cloudy skies expect with lows near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Much lower rain chances for Wednesday, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with only isolated storms in the afternoon. Highs near the 90 degree mark.

THURSDAY TO MONDAY: Rain chances remain pretty low for Thursday, and most of the area should stay dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. Some isolated afternoon storms possible. Rain chances bump up a bit for Friday, with more scattered coverage and a high once again near 90. Saturday looks very similar to Friday with scattered storms and a high near 90. Again, the majority of us should stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances begin to ramp up a bit more for Sunday, and a lot of us will see a shower or storm. As we start next week, a stalled front could bring even more widespread rain chances. Temps should cool a bit too with highs in the 80s. Still a week out, we’ll know more in the next few days.

