TONIGHT: There is a chance for a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this evening, but they will dissipate during the overnight hours. After midnight, we can expect to see mostly clear skies with lows in the low 70s and calm wind.

- Advertisement -

MONDAY – WEDNESDAY: No big weather maker is going to affect the region so we’re going to maintain a persistence type forecast… meaning what happens one day will tend to happen the next. Highs stay in the low 90s with heat index values approaching 100. Lows drop into the low 70s. Expect a daily 20-30% chance of rain and storms with most activity occurring during the heating of the day.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon/evening hours. We look to dry out overnight with quiet conditions expected and lows in the mid 70s.

FRIDAY-WEEKEND: More summer afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms are possible with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Stay connected with @WCBIWEATHER on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram