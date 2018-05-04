U.S. Army Renews Contract With Airbus Helicopters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For the next 3 years, the sky is the limit for Airbus Helicopters in Lowndes County.

The company recently renewed its contract with the U.S. Army for 51 more Lakota helicopters, and on Friday they celebrated.

Everyone was there from military personnel, state and federal legislators, and of course the men and women who build these helicopters.

A proud day for manufacturing in Mississippi.

It was the first takeoff under a new contract, as Airbus in Columbus is set to keep Lakota helicopter production for the U.S. Army here in the Golden Triangle.

“The contract for 51 aircraft is a significant impact here on the workforce and will provide us with some production runway here until 2021,” said Vice President of Military Programs for Airbus, Scott Tumpak.

“What a wonderful day,” said U.S. Senator, Roger Wicker.

Wicker, an airman himself, said he is proud of the state he represents.

“This is part of a dream that has become this great manufacturing hub for the Golden Triangle,” the Senator said.

Wicker said this renewed contract is just what our nation needs to bolster it’s military.

“That makes it possible for us to use this facility to build the Lakotas and train the next generation of great army helicopter pilots,” he said.

Along with Wicker, Governor Phil Bryant said in his speech there were doubts to bring helicopter manufacturing to the area, those doubts now silenced.

“Maybe Texas can do that, maybe Georgia, but this is Mississippi,” said the Governor. “Can we find work for us? Oh yes. We can find work for us.”

“Between that and, you know, how we’re seeing the commercial market this year, there will be an expansion of the workforce at the facility here,” said Tumpak.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, test flights were given for these new Lakotas.

Many will go to Fort Rucker Alabama for training purposes, and from what Wicker’s heard, they’re popular.

“From talking to one of the instructor pilots, who’s been at Fort Rucker, he says they start the new pilots off with this helicopter. He says they love this helicopter at For Rucker. The army pilots love this helicopter,” said Wicker.

Wicker wasn’t the only one who got to give these Lakotas a spin.

“I’ve never ridden in a helicopter before, never,” I said as I approached the helicopter.

Of course I wouldn’t say no to a ride.

Having this renewed contract, putting more of these aircraft in the skies, gives workers at Airbus a sense of pride.

“It’s amazing to think back at the success of the program since then and here 12 years later, 413 aircraft, so emotionally for a lot of us it’s very significant moving forward,” said Tumpak.

While this contract is only set to last until the beginning of 2021, Airbus told us there is no doubt more renewals are in the future.