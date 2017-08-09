U.S. District Court Judge Dismisses Nutt Lawsuit Against Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) — A U.S. District Court judge brings the Houston Nutt federal lawsuit against Ole Miss to a halt.

The lawsuit filed by the former head coach against the university, the athletics foundation and IHL board was granted a motion to dismiss, Wednesday, on grounds of “lack of subject matter jurisdiction.”

In the court order, Judge Neil Biggers states Nutt’s claims didn’t involve any federal statues or U.S. Constitution claims, meaning a federal court does not have jurisdiction over the case.

Nutt filed the federal lawsuit back on July 12th.