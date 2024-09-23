U.S. Marine Recruiter charged with child sex crime

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Tupelo police make a child sex crime arrest.

24-year-old Brady Dean was charged with sexual assault by a person with a position of trust or authority of a child.

Tupelo police first took the report on September 5.

The report claimed Dean had sexual contact with a minor.

The Daily Journal reports that Dean was a U.S. Marine Corps recruiter and developed a relationship with the 17-year-old victim, which allegedly included alcohol.

Tupelo police declined to confirm or deny those allegations.

Dean is currently being held without bond.

