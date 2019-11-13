U.S. Navy to name guided-missile destroyer after longtime Mississippi senator

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBI) – A future missile-guided destroyer will be named after a longtime Mississippi politician.

Navy Secretary Richard V. Spencer announced the missile will be named after former senator Thad Cochran.

Cochran, a Pontotoc native, was a Navy veteran who represented the state for 46 years.

Cochran served three terms in the U.S. House of Representatives before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 1978. He was the 10th longest-serving senator in the history of the United States.

He passed away on May 30, 2019.