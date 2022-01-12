U.S. Postal Inspection Service released artist sketch of Vaiden robbery suspect

VAIDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service release an artist’s sketch of the suspect in the Vaiden Post Office Robbery.

The PIS is offering a reward of up to 50 thousand dollars for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who committed that robbery.

The Vaiden Post Office was robbed Saturday morning around 9:20 AM.

The suspect is around 5 feet 5 inches tall with a slim to medium build.

If you recognize the suspect or have information on the robbery, contact the Postal Inspection Service by phone or online. And reference case number Reference Case 3-6-4-5-8-0-6.