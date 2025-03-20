U.S Rep. Terri Sewell surveys tornado damage in Gordo

GORDO, AL. (WCBI) – On Saturday night, March 15, an EF-2 tornado hit the Gordo community ravaging around 20 buildings, including homes, and businesses.

Many people have worked around the clock to assist those affected.

On March 20, officials came in to survey some of the damage.

Debris, uprooted trees, lost livestock, and homes were ruined. The town of Gordo is in the midst of recovery after an EF-2 tornado ripped through the community.

U.S. Representative Terri Sewell says with all the damage left behind, she saw something profoundly moving.

“I saw Gordo neighbors helping neighbors, ” Sewell said.

” It’s not the place, it’s the people,” said Gordo Mayor Carig Patterson. “And it shows out every time we have anything like this. Our fire department is totally volunteer and they work tirelessly and they’re still out today. A lot of people took off work for this whole week.”

In a time of need, the community stepped up to be a light in a dark situation.

“Likewise, we see the grace and mercy of our Lord and Savior. So many homes were destroyed, and structures were destroyed. But luckily no lives were lost right here in Pickens County,” Sewell said.

While all the immediate needs have been met through local, state, and federal help, damage assessments are ongoing. Sewell said so far, it does not look like it rises to the level of asking for a presidential declaration. However, she will still be working to provide resources for public assistance.

“I will use what I’ve learned today to go back to Washington and fight for additional resources for disaster assistance, specifically for FEMA,” said Sewell.

Sewell said as a daughter of the Blackbelt Region, she knows how often tornadoes run through those counties. She says with every passing storm, they become better prepared for future storms.

“The real takeaway for me was that neighbor helping neighbor really has come to fruition and is the real story of the resilience of the people of the Blackbelt,” said Sewell.

The Gordo Fire Department is still accepting donations.

A rough dollar amount of repairs has not yet been set.

If you need help cleaning up damage from the March 2025 tornado outbreak, you can call the Disaster Relief Cleanup Hotline at (844) 965-1386.

