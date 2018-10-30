U.S. Senate Candidate Speaks To Crowd Of Supporters As Election Day Nears

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- We’re now seven days away from mid-term elections.

With the big day approaching, many of the candidates are making their final appeal to voters.

On Tuesday,U.S. Senate candidate Chris McDaniel spoke to a crowd of supporters in Columbus.

McDaniel said he’s feeling confident and excited as the big day looms around the corner.

The U.S. Senate race is one of the most anticipated and talked about races on next week’s ballots.

McDaniel is one of four candidates running for the seat in the Special Senate Election.

During Tuesday’s forum, dozens came out to meet and hear from the candidate as he laid out his blue print.

Those in the attendance had a chance to have a Q and A session with the McDaniel.

If elected, the The Ellisville native said he plans to fight to help lower taxes and to build a wall on the Mexican border.

“I’m the only lifetime conservative in this race, the only lifetime Republican in this race and I’ve been fighting for those values my entire life,” said McDaniel, U.S. Senate candidate. “I’m the guy that’s going to lower your taxes, build that wall, and implement term limits. I’m the guy that’s going to reform Washington. Listen, the system is broken, it’s dysfunctional. Donald Trump needs help, he needs help, someone that will fight for him up there as opposed to obstructing him in the Senate. It’s time to make a change in Washington. Congress, it has to be drained. Drain the swamp.”

Along with McDaniel, interim Senator Cindy-Hyde Smith, Tobey Bartee, and Mike Espy are also running for the U.S. Senate seat.

Cindy-Hyde Smith was appointed to that seat by Governor Bryant to fill the remainder of Thad Cochran’s term after he retired in April.