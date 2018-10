WASHINGTON,D.C. (WCBI) – The legal wrangling of the Tupelo man sent to prison for sending Ricin laced letters to President Barack Obama, Senator Roger Wicker and others is over.

- Advertisement -

The U.S. Supreme Court says it will not hear an appeal filed by J Everett Dutschke meaning a lower courts ruling denying him a new trial stands. Dutschke is currently serving a 25 year federal prison term. He is housed in the maximum security federal prison in Tuscon Arizona