U.S. warns: Don’t eat romaine lettuce from Salinas, California

U.S. health officials warned consumers on Friday to avoid romaine lettuce grown in Salinas, California, due to an outbreak of food poisoning in 16 states.

It’s the latest instance of food poisoning tied to romaine lettuce after a similar bout last year. The officials urged people not to eat the leafy green if the label doesn’t say where it was grown. They also urged supermarkets and restaurants not to serve or sell the lettuce, unless they’re sure it’s grown elsewhere.