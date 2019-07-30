Jill Ellis, head coach of USA, celebrates following her sides victory in the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup France Final match between the U.S. and the Netherlands. / Getty Images

Jill Ellis will step down as the U.S. women’s national soccer team head coach after winning back-to-back World Cup titles, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Tuesday. She will leave her post in October upon the completion of the team’s victory tour following its historic win in France.

Ellis, 52, departs as the first coach in history to win two FIFA Women’s World Cup titles. She has an overall record of 102-7-18.

“The opportunity to coach this team and work with these amazing women has been the honor of a lifetime,” Ellis said. “I want to thank and praise them for their commitment and passion to not only win championships but also raise the profile of this sport globally while being an inspiration to those who will follow them.”

Ellis leaves as the U.S. women’s team fights the U.S. Soccer Federation to achieve equal pay with America’s male team.