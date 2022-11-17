UA medical experts visit EMCC to research healthcare in rural areas

MAYHEW, Miss. (WCBI) – Medical experts from the University of Alabama made their way down to East Mississippi Community College Mayhew Campus today.

Those healthcare experts came down in an effort to research health in rural areas.

Students and people from several communities came to the tents and filled out surveys pertaining to their health and access to doctors and medicines.

They also got their weight checked and drew blood to help with the research. Members said that the research helps learn how to get you what you need when you need it.

“Our eyeglasses are very precise medicine, but our cancer treatments are not the exact medicine the first time so we want to get the right treatment the first time, and to do that it is precision medicine and we have to move medicine forward to be able to get to that point where we can find the right treatment the first time,” said Susan Page, Proposal Development Administration at the University of Alabama.

The healthcare experts intend to come back to Mississippi soon to do more research in the Golden Triangle area.

