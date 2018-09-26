Uber pays state for data breach

JACKSON (WCBI) – Ride share service Uber is paying Mississippi over $716,000 to settle a data breach suit.

The money comes because the company failed to tell drivers across the country including 1,230 here in Mississippi that their personal information had been stolen. Attorney General Jim Hood sued Uber for failing to comply with Mississippi law on notifying victims their data had been stolen. The money will go to the state. Impacted drivers are involved in a different class action auit for individual damage.

READ THE OFFICIAL ATTORNEY GENERAL RELEASE BELOW

JACKSON—Popular ride-sharing company Uber will pay Mississippi $716,861.15 after reaching a settlement with each state totaling $148 million over its 2016 data breach, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.

The California-based company, Uber Technologies, Inc. failed to address a data breach to its affected drivers for an entire year after becoming aware of the incident. Uber learned in November 2016 that hackers had gained access to some personal information that Uber maintains about its drivers, including drivers’ license information of approximately 600,000 drivers nationwide, and 1,230 drivers here in Mississippi. The company was able to identify the hackers and obtained assurances that the hackers deleted the information. However, the breach triggered Mississippi data breach notification requirements, and Uber failed to report the breach until a year later.

“This settlement should send a message to hacked companies that it is in their best interest to notify impacted Mississippians according to state law,” General Hood warned.

As part of the settlement, Uber has agreed in detail to strengthen its corporate governance and data security practices to help prevent a similar occurrence in the future. The settlement is subject to court approval.

The settlement between Mississippi and Uber requires the company to:

Comply with Mississippi data breach and consumer protection law regarding protecting Mississippi residents’ personal information and notifying them in the event of a data breach concerning their personal information;

Take precautions to protect any user data Uber stores on third-party platforms outside of Uber;

Use strong password policies for its employees to gain access to the Uber network;

Develop and implement a strong overall data security policy for all data that Uber collects about its users, including assessing potential risks to the security of the data and implementing any additional security measures beyond what Uber is doing to protect the data;

Hire an outside qualified party to assess Uber’s data security efforts on a regular basis and draft a report with any recommended security improvements. Uber will implement any such security improvement recommendations; and

Develop and implement a corporate integrity program to ensure that Uber employees can bring any ethics concerns they have about any other Uber employees to the company, and that it will be heard.

Additionally, a private class action is being litigated in California to address individual monetary claims, which is separate from this settlement.