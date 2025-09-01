UCW Mississippi chapter says it needs more members

The United Campus Workers union depends on broad membership to fight for higher wages and better working conditions.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – When most people think of Labor Day, they may imagine a relaxing day off- barbecuing with the family.

But Labor Day is not just a time for a little rest and relaxation.

It’s meant to celebrate workers– and the accomplishments of the Labor Movement.

Nearly two years ago, graduate students at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville campus united for a change.

They joined forces with the United Campus Workers Tennessee chapter to petition for pay increases.

These efforts led to a 35% to 44% graduate student wage increase across departments.

James Chamberlain, the Mississippi board representative for United Campus Workers, said this was done through sheer numbers.

“But there’s strength in numbers, and they’ve got a lot of members,” Chamberlain said. “So, a big part of what we’re trying to do is just grow this chapter so that we can have that kind of power as well.”

But United Campus Workers union, or UCW, is not just focused on raising wages.

It has a mission to improve the quality of life for each person on every campus they serve.

Earlier this year, they were among the plaintiff’s arguing against the legality of Mississippi House Bill 1193, which targeted diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI in K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities.

“The effects of that would not only be on what people teach,” Chamberlain said. “And so, of course, what people can learn. But other programs as well that universities and schools can offer. But at least for now, the law doesn’t stand. So yeah, it’s a great win.”

Zach Dykema, a UCW member and graduate student at Mississippi State University, said the movement benefits more than just its members.

“We want this to be bigger than just like someone who gets a paycheck from the university,” Dykema said. “You know? We also are part of Starkville as a whole. We’re part of the community as a whole. And so, we also hope that just the more that we’re engaged with the community- it just leads to more camaraderie in town. And also, people not afraid to have conversations that maybe people shy away from. Like, you know, the cost of living, or is your job really taking care of you.”

Dykema said Labor Day now has more meaning to him.

“I feel extremely proud to be part of a union,” Dykema said. “Labor Day. It just, it hits differently now. Like, now that I am a part of one. And I’ve learned a lot of the history. Like, I’m just really proud to be part of an organization that has has fought for a lot of really good societal change over the course of decades.”

United Campus Workers of Mississippi is currently pressing its “Living Wage Campaign”.

An effort, it says, is meant to raise awareness for, and fight against poverty wages at campuses across the state.

