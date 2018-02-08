Uganda Childrens Choir Comes To Golden Triangle

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – After travelling across the globe, one childrens choir is stopping by the Golden Triangle.

Area greek life and a church will host a dinner for the Uganda Childrens choir tonight, February 8, welcoming them to the area.

During their travels, Tour Leader Michelle Holstein says they’re making time to raise awareness of poverty among the world’s children.

“So as we tour as we travel for 11 months around the united states we are working to raise awareness of children living in poverty in the developing world and to be raising up sponsorship for more children. People don’t commit to sending monthly support so that kids around the world has the chance to receive an education,” says Holstein.

The choir will perform Sunday at North Side Christian Church in West Point at 11 a.m.