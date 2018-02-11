Uganda Kids Choir Sends Message Of Hope

WEST POINT, Miss.(WCBI) – A group from Uganda is passing through Mississippi to spread joy and hope.

This group of enthusiastic kids are on a journey to bring a special message.

This statement was felt by many after attending the Ugandan Kids Choir performance.

The choir partnered with the Northside Church in West Point to put the show together.

The church is one of many visited by the choir during their U.S. Tour.

The tours goal is to spread a message of hope, but also to share the need for help in impoverish countries.

Michelle Holstein is the choir’s tour leader.

“The Ugandan Kids Choir is a ministry of Child Care World Wide, and Child Care World Wide is a sponsorship organization that works in seven countries around the world, providing children with the opportunity to receive an education 10 children spend 11 months touring the U.S.”said Holstein.

These featured children have already become sponsored but many others are hoping for their chance.

They come and share some of their talents and dance and sing

Glynetta Hollings, member of hospitality, says the performance is uplifting, energetic, enthusiastic, and its also the gospel.

“The tour combines two cultures together. The kids learn from us but we also can learn from them,”said Hollings.

“It’s a learning process because we think about the traditions and you think about traditions coming together,”said Hollings.

It cost 40 dollars a month to sponsor a child but one time donations are appreciated.

The sponsorship helps children receive an education.

The next stop for the Ugandan Kids Choir is Meridian, where they won’t perform but they will be participating in a camp. After that they are down to Pelahatchie for their next performance.

If you are interested in sponsoring a child in need visitchildcareworldwide.org to find out how.