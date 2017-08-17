UM Wellness Center Named After Student Who Battled Addiction

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI)- The University of Mississippi plans to open a wellness center, to help students battling addiction.

The William Magee Center for Wellness Education, is named after the late William Magee, a graduate of Ole Miss, who overdosed in 2013.

According to a press release, the wellness center will open in 2018, when construction is complete on the South Campus Recreation Facility.

Before his death, family members say Magee wanted to help others battling substance abuse and addiction.

The center will focus on drug and alcohol education and prevention, and provide resources to students.

“At the University of Mississippi, when we identify a problem, we seek to address it assertively and energetically,” Chancellor Jeffrey Vitter said. “Drug and alcohol abuse is a prevalent issue on college campuses across the country.”

“Our intention with the Magee Center is to direct expertise from several disciplines across our campuses to develop creative solutions that will significantly reduce alcohol and drug misuse.”

A crowdfunding campaign has been launched, at https://ignite.olemiss.edu/wellnesseducation.