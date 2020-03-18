UMMC student, nurse tested positive for coronavirus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – University of Mississippi Medical Center leaders, medical faculty and staff spoke about information related to the coronavirus outbreak and UMMC’s preparedness on Wednesday afternoon.
During the press conference, it was announced that a student and a nurse both tested positive for the coronavirus. The student and nurse were ordered to self-quarantine at home.
Those who worked around the nurse have also been ordered to self-quarantine. The patients of the nurse were tested and their results came back as negative.
The medical experts strongly advise that if you have symptoms of the coronavirus do not go to the emergency room. The best precaution is to self-quarantine between 7-14 days.
If your symptoms become worse during that time frame, seek medical care.