Una 12th Annual Community Fun Fest

UNA, Miss.(WCBI) – Saturday was the perfect day for a party..and that’s just what they did in Una.

It was the 12th annual Community Fun Fest.

The event lasts nearly all day, and participants say it drew a large crowd.

In addition to vendors selling food and other items, there was a dance off where local kids competed to see who had the best moves.

Nettie Gladney sold hot dogs and snow cones Saturday, donating all of the money she made to community projects.

“I do it to help the community, we trying to build the park up and have a place for the children to play,”said Gladney.

Gladney says the vendors will likely stay set up until 7 Saturday night.