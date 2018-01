OXFORD, Miss (WCBI) – An arrest is made after an unattended running vehicle is snatched up in Oxford

On Monday, January 11, Lafayette County deputies arrested 25-year-old Jerry Lee Smith for one count of Motor Vehicle Theft.

The Myrtle resident is accused of stealing a vehicle left running while the owner was in a store.

A tip about a vehicle stuck in a field later led deputies to recovering the victim’s property.

Smith was arrested shortly after.

Bond is set at $10,000.